Auburn hospital establishes nursing fund at college

Auburn Community Hospital has sponsored a new Nursing Student Angel Fund to provide support to nursing students at Cayuga Community College in Auburn and Fulton.

The fund will assist with transportation to campus and clinical assignments, as well as expenses for the culminating pinning ceremony. The hospital donated $7,500 to establish the fund.

“Auburn Community Hospital’s commitment to our nursing students is extremely generous,” said Guy Thomas Cosentino, the executive director of the Cayuga County Community College Foundation, in a news release. “By creating the Angel Fund, they are assisting our students who have been hit with ever-increasing gas prices and other expenses. This fund will help defray students’ costs to go to and from their clinicals at Auburn Community Hospital or in Syracuse. Auburn Community Hospital is a vital part of our community and their support to help make sure our nursing candidates are able to focus on their studies and what they need to graduate says much about how great a partner they are. The hospital’s additional help with our Pinning Ceremony will create lasting memories for our nursing graduates and their families.”

Faculty in the program will recommend recipients for the fund, and will coordinate with the college foundation. The school's nursing program is one of the most successful associate degree programs in the state, with more than 95% of its graduates over the past decade passing the National Council Licensure Exam on their first attempt.

Scott A. Berlucchi, the hospital's president and CEO, added: “The College’s Nursing program is exceptional, and ACH has been the beneficiary of numerous nurses who have graduated from this program. Our goal is to continue building our relationship with nursing students from Cayuga and to have a position waiting for them when they graduate. We believe that these nursing students understand the value of being able to care for their friends and families at a community hospital that provides numerous opportunities for nurses to build a career locally. We hope this fund helps nursing students with their expenses and allows them to focus on being amazing nurses."

For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu/academics/schools/health-sciences/nursing or auburnhospital.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0