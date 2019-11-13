Auburn Community Hospital has received a higher grade in a patient safety survey.
The Leapfrog Group assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their performance in 28 patient safety measures that indicate how well they protect patients from preventable injuries and infections. Auburn's grade rose to B, up from C, the hospital announced in a news release.
“We are extremely pleased with our patient safety grade of 'B.' Patient safety and quality of care metrics are the foundation for an excellent patient experience. It is also very encouraging to know that our grade has gone up since the last survey,” hospital President and CEO Scott Berlucchi said in the release. "This grade is a key indicator of the hard work all of our employees do every day to make sure our patients get the best treatment and have an excellent patient experience while they are in our hospital."
You have free articles remaining.
The survey has been conducted twice a year since 2012 by the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization.
For more information, visit auburnhospital.org.