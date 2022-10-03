 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HEALTH

Auburn hospital, health department seek more survey responses

Auburn Community Hospital.

Auburn Community Hospital and the Cayuga County Health Department continue to seek community members to complete a community health survey they launched last month.

As of Friday, the organizations announced, more than 1,000 county residents have completed the survey. The survey is part of a comprehensive community health needs assessment. Feedback will be used to help local health care leaders develop a strategic plan to improve and advance local health care services, and connect people to community services and resources.

In particular, the hospital and department are looking for more residents of Fair Haven, Genoa, Jordan, Martville, Meridian, Montezuma, Red Creek, Scipio Center, Sterling and Venice Center to complete the survey. It is available in English and Spanish, and takes about 15 minutes to complete. Hard copies are available at some local libraries.

For more information, or to complete the survey, visit rmsresults.com/cayugacha.

