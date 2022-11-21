Auburn hospital names new chief administrative officer

Dr. Daniel Alexander has been named chief administrative officer at Auburn Community Hospital, the hospital announced in a news release.

Alexander joined Auburn Orthopedic Specialists in October and has 20 years of experience, performing more than 20,000 surgeries. He is the founder of Finger Lakes Bone and Joint Center and Open MRI of the Finger Lakes, and was chair of orthopedics for Rochester Regional Health's eastern region since 2009.

Alexander will continue his orthopedics practice in Auburn, the hospital said. Additionally, he will work on planning, implementing and evaluating medical care in the hospital's surgical services and affiliated local physician practices with a goal of improving medical and operational practices.

"We are thrilled to be able to utilize Dr. Alexander's considerable experience and leadership skills as our new chief administrative officer," hospital CEO and President Scott Berlucchi said. "Hospitals and physicians need alignment of their goals to foster safe and high quality care. Dr. Alexander has the kind of leadership and clinical capabilities to forge these alliances. He not only has excellent clinical skills as a practicing orthopedic surgeon, but understands how to build successful practices and service lines and is an outstanding manager."

Alexander received his medical degree from University at Buffalo and completed his orthopedic training at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. Along with his medical resume, he built a community center in the Buffalo neighborhood where he grew up, helped build a Boys and Girls Club in Geneva and co-chairs Boldly Buffalo, a $1 billion fundraising campaign to support his alma mater.

"I am excited about working with our local physicians and those health care professionals who are doing remarkable work in our operating rooms and in the various service areas offered throughout our health care system," Alexander said. "I am extremely impressed with the investments Auburn Community Hospital leadership has made in new technology and additional service lines that allow our practitioners and health care professionals to serve our community."

For more information, visit auburnhospital.org or call (315) 255-7011.