Rose Carnicelli, an emergency department nurse at Auburn Community Hospital, has received a DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses for her "humor, empathy and compassionate caring."

Those words were used to describe Carnicelli by Pamela Seamans, an R.N. and staff educator at the hospital, who submitted the nomination to the DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation. Seamans continued, "She truly works hard to improve the health and well-being of our community. ... She is in my professional opinion an extraordinary professional."

The award is presented once a quarter as a surprise. The nurse receives a certificate, pin and sculpture titled "The Healer's Touch," representing the bond between nurses and patients."

Bonnie Barnes, co-founder of the DAISY Foundation, said: "The kind of work the nurses at Auburn Community Hospital are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of the DAISY Award."

For more information, visit auburnhospital.org or call (315) 255-7011.