Auburn hospital nurse wins Award for Extraordinary Nurses

A nurse at Auburn Community Hospital has received an award honoring her for her care and compassion.

Barb Hewitt, a pre-admission testing nurse at the hospital, has received a DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses from the DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation.

Hewitt was nominated by patient Frank Magner, the hospital said in a news release.

"Barbara is exceedingly professional, kind and caring. When she greeted me at central registration I could tell immediately that she cared deeply about her profession as an R.N.," he wrote. "The questions she asked me and the answers she gave me were concise and to the point. Her depth of knowledge is astounding. Nurse Barbara's poise, demeanor and expertise are beyond reproach and are an example for others to follow!"

The award is presented once each quarter as a surprise, with a certificate for the nurse, a pin and a sculpture called "The Healer's Touch" representing the bond between nurses and patients.

"We are proud to be among the health care organizations participating in the DAISY award program. Nurses are heroes every day. It's important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and the DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that," hospital Chief Nursing Officer Tammy Sunderlin said.

For more information, visit auburnhospital.org or daisyfoundation.org.