Auburn hospital practice introduces knee pain alternative

Auburn Orthopedic Specialists is now offering a non-operative option for arthritis knee pain, and a treatment prior to knee replacement to help with post-operative pain, reducing the need for narcotics.

Drs. Brian D. Tallerico and Steven C. Kieb, an orthopedic surgeon and an orthopedic physician assistant, are using Iovera technology to administer controlled doses of cold through a portable, handheld device. Using the body's natural response to cold, the FDA-cleared technology can block sensory nerves from sending pain signals. Pain relief with Iovera is immediate and can last up to 90 days, the hospital said in a news release.

"This is a simple outpatient procedure, and the Iovera safely and effectively allows patients with knee pain to leave the office experiencing less pain than they had when they walked in. Nothing is injected into the body, so there are no systemic side effects," Tallerico said. "The treatment is done in the office and is minimally invasive with no sedation."

Kieb said the technology should lead to 85% of knee replacement patients being able to go narcotic-free after surgery.

"I am excited about this new technology. This is another way Auburn Community Hospital is investing in new technology to care for patients, while also playing a role in addressing the opioid epidemic in our area," said Scott Berlucchi, the hospital's president and CEO.

For more information, contact Auburn Orthopedic Specialists, 77 Nelson St., Auburn, at (315) 567-0750 or visit auburnhospital.org.

