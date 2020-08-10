Auburn hospital practice welcomes new pediatrician

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn Community Hospital and Children's Health Specialists welcome Dr. Muhammad Rashid to the practice.

Rashid comes from the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences, one of the largest training hospitals in the country, and the Osteopathic Medical Education Consortium of Oklahoma, where he completed his pediatric residency. His residency included neonatal care, community medicine and both inpatient and outpatient pediatric medicine, with an emphasis on osteopathic philosophy and practices.

Rashid earned his medical degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pennsylvania, and is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Osteopathic Physicians and the American Osteopathic Association.

"Children’s Health Specialists has an excellent reputation and I am excited about being part of this practice that provides a broad spectrum of health services ranging from preventive health care to the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic diseases of children from birth to young adulthood,” Rashid said in a news release.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Rashid join our practice. He has an exceptional background and we look forward to working with him,” added Dr. Phillip Gioia, president of Children's Health Specialists.