Auburn hospital receives high rating for births

Auburn Obstetrics & Gynecology has received a five-star rating for vaginal births from Healthgrades, Auburn Community Hospital announced in a news release.

An independent organization that evaluates hospital performance across the country, Healthgrades has found that women having vaginal deliveries in hospitals with five-star ratings had a 43.6% lower risk of complications compared to hospitals with one-star ratings. The organization provides its findings online to help patients locate and connect with the right doctors or hospitals for them.

“We believe this five-star rating is very important because women who select Auburn OB/GYN can feel confident in their choice knowing that we are committed to providing exceptional care for all of our patients,” said Dr. Loren Van Riper, chair of OB/GYN at the hospital, in a news release.