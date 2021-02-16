 Skip to main content
Auburn hospital receives high rating for births
HEALTH

Auburn Community Hospital file

Auburn Community Hospital

Auburn Obstetrics & Gynecology has received a five-star rating for vaginal births from Healthgrades, Auburn Community Hospital announced in a news release.

An independent organization that evaluates hospital performance across the country, Healthgrades has found that women having vaginal deliveries in hospitals with five-star ratings had a 43.6% lower risk of complications compared to hospitals with one-star ratings. The organization provides its findings online to help patients locate and connect with the right doctors or hospitals for them.

“We believe this five-star rating is very important because women who select Auburn OB/GYN can feel confident in their choice knowing that we are committed to providing exceptional care for all of our patients,” said Dr. Loren Van Riper, chair of OB/GYN at the hospital, in a news release.

Located within and affiliated with the hospital, Auburn OB/GYN has four physicians board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, as well as three certified nurse midwives credentialed by the American College of Midwives. Also at the hospital is the Stardust Community Birthing Center in Memory of John and Irene Bisgrove, which boasts 12 large single-occupancy rooms for moms and babies, a nurses' station, a lactation room and a six-bed holding nursery; all-private labor and delivery and postpartum rooms, with the former featuring jacuzzi whirlpool tubs for use during labor; staff-led childbirth education classes and birthing center tours; and more.

For more information, visit auburnhospital.org or call (315) 255-7011.

