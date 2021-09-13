Auburn hospital receives stroke care quality award

Auburn Community Hospital announced that it has received an award from the American Heart Association for its care of stroke patients.

ACH has earned the association's Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines Stroke Quality Achievement Award. The award goes to hospitals that meet specific quality achievement measures for diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period.

The measures include "proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health; get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions," the hospital said in a press release.

“Our hospital and the team of heath care professionals is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke initiative,” said Dr. Paul Fu, Auburn Community Hospital's chief medical officer. “The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”

ACH also received an honor roll award from the association for its type 2 diabetes care. Hospitals earning this recogniation meet quality measures above 90% of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the association's “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”

