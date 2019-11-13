Auburn Community Hospital will hold a Women's Health Forum from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, in the auditorium at the hospital, 17 Lansing St., Auburn.
The forum will feature a panel discussion, "The Continuum of Care," with participants Dr. Cassandra A. Archer of Auburn Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, breast cancer expert Dr. Ruby L. Belton, hospital Director of Women's Services Susan Bobb, Finger Lakes Center for Living Director of Nursing Joanne Burcroff, urologist Dr. Ryan Sidebottom, and Nurse-Family Partnership Supervising Public Health Nurse Maxine Kinsella. The moderator will be WSTM anchor Lauren Kalil.
Topics will include breast cancer, services for young pregnant women, health issues related to pregnancy, treatment options for urology issues and health care strategies for aging men and women.
Admission and parking are free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be served. RSVPs are requested by Nov. 15.
For more information, or to RSVP, call (315) 255-7350 or email bdautrich@auburnhospital.org.