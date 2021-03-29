Auburn hospital touts new robotic knee replacement tech

"The entire process was very thorough and exact. Dr. Tallerico showed me a customized plan for my knee based on data of like surgeries and my particular knee. The robot uses this information to make adjustments, and it guides the robotic arm to execute my personal surgery plan. As a result, I was confident that the surgery would go according to the plan. I had very little pain during recovery. I was up and walking with great mobility very soon after surgery. The entire process was easy to understand and Dr. Tallerico and his team were terrific," Lyndaker said.