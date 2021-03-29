Auburn hospital touts new robotic knee replacement tech

Auburn Orthopaedic Specialists is now offering robotic arm-assisted joint replacement using Mako SmartRobotics.
The technology uses 3-D CT-based planning, AccuStop haptic technology and data analytics for total knee, total hip and partial knee replacements. The result is technology that makes it less likely patients will experience pain. Less need for opiate analgesics, less need for inpatient physical therapy, shorter hospital stays, improved knee flexion and greater soft tissue protection are other potential outcomes.
Dr. Brian D. Tallerico, chief of orthopaedic surgery at Auburn Community Hospital and lead orthopaedic surgeon at Auburn Orthopaedic Specialists, said in a news release from the hospital that Mako SmartRobotics allows him to create a personalized plan based on each patient's unique anatomy before entering the operating room.
"During surgery, I can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while guiding the robotic arm to execute that plan. It’s exciting to be able to offer this transformative technology across the joint replacement service line to perform total knee, total hip and partial knee replacements."
A recent patient, Kelly Lyndaker, said in the release that she was having a hard time doing simple exercises or walking for an extended period of time without pain. She then made an appointment with Tallerico for a total knee replacement using Mako SmartRobotics.
"The entire process was very thorough and exact. Dr. Tallerico showed me a customized plan for my knee based on data of like surgeries and my particular knee. The robot uses this information to make adjustments, and it guides the robotic arm to execute my personal surgery plan. As a result, I was confident that the surgery would go according to the plan. I had very little pain during recovery. I was up and walking with great mobility very soon after surgery. The entire process was easy to understand and Dr. Tallerico and his team were terrific," Lyndaker said.
For more information, contact Auburn Orthopaedic Specialists, 77 Nelson St., at (315) 567-0750.