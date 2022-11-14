Auburn hospital's stroke group to resume meetings

The Hope After Stroke Support Community will resume meetings at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in the second-floor assembly room of Auburn Community Hospital, 17 Lansing St., Auburn.

The group will continue to meet from 1 to 2 p.m. the second Friday of the month. It is facilitated by Jeannette DeChick, OTR/L, BCG, who has been an occupational therapist for 22 years and a member of the hospital's team for 11 years. She is board certified in gerontology by the American Occupational Therapy Association.

The group offers stroke survivors and their caretakers a place to share their experiences and support each other in a welcoming, confidential environment that encourages hope and positive relationships. Educational resources are available to help understand stroke prevention, rehabilitation, recovery and overall wellness.

For more information, visit auburnhospital.org or call (315) 255-7011.

