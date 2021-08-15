Auburn Human Rights Commission continues work on implicit bias

The Auburn Human Rights Commission will host a meeting Thursday, Sept. 30, on implicit bias in the community.

At the meeting, the commission will create a two-year timeline of events to bring the community together in mutual respect, support of each other, shared viewpoints and recognition of diversity.

The commission has offered implicit bias training to supervisory personnel in Auburn city government, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, public schools and other local organizations. Dr. Sim Covington, who conducted the training, thoroughly explored individual rights and personal responsibilities in relation to biased social injustice and denial of the civil rights to equal treatment, inclusion, and access as a result of implicit cultural bias. The commission remains happy to meet with individuals and groups to discuss concerns about implicit bias.

For more information, or to participate in the event, contact the commission at (315) 252-2929.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0