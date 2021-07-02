Auburn Hunger Task Force adds board member

The Auburn Hunger Task Force has appointed Vin Gleason to its board, where he will serve as the nonprofit's director of marketing.

Gleason previously worked as marketing manager of Fingerlakes Mall, and currently has a marketing role with Lavish Lounge Bar and Restaurant in Auburn. He was also executive director of TheRun4Life, hosting several community events and securing grants in the process. The nonprofit has also received the Gold Award from transparency organization GuideStar.

Formed in late 2019 after the closure of First Love Ministries soup kitchen and food pantry in Auburn, the Auburn Hunger Task Force provides free meals from noon to 1 p.m. at S-K American Legion Post No. 1324 at 168 State St. in Auburn. It is currently fundraising for a facility of its own.

In a news release, Gleason said of his new role with the task force, "I want to not only make a difference, but I want to bring transparency to that difference. I am honored to be chosen and I hope that I can bring positive change. I remember when my wife, my team and myself would host an annual Thanksgiving dinner. People remembered those events and no one left hungry. That is the feeling I want to keep!"

For more information, visit auburnhtf.org.

