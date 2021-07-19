Auburn Hunger Task Force announces new food distributions, treasurer

The Auburn Hunger Task Force has announced that it will resume meal distributions from 11:30 to noon Wednesdays, beginning July 28, with the Auburn Housing Authority at Melone Village and Brogan Manor.

People do not need to live at those locations to pick up meals; they are open to anyone in Auburn in need. Meals are prepared and packaged at the task force's new kitchen at Fingerlakes Mall, and delivered to each distribution site within 15 to 30 minutes with the goal of getting warm meals in people's hands within an hour. Meals will not be served at the mall.

The task force is resuming distributions one day a week, but will add days as its volunteer numbers allow. It hopes to reach three days a week by the end of the year, and partner with other food nonprofits.

The task force also recently announced the appointment of Jennifer Thomas to its board, as treasurer. She brings to the nonprofit 30 years of accounting experience, and has lived in Auburn since 2011. Having experienced food insecurity at several points in her life, she believes food is a right for all, not a privilege, the task force said in a news release.

For more information, visit auburnahtf.org.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0