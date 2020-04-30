Auburn Hunger Task Force launches portrait fundraiser

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Auburn Hunger Task Force has launched a fundraiser to support recently expanded hours at its soup kitchen.

The task force is launching "Soup Kitchen Sketches": Everyone who donates $25 to the soup kitchen in May will receive a custom sketch or piece of art of themselves created by a volunteer artist. The art will be in a digital format. Participating artists include Steve Ellis, Blake Chamberlain, Penny Hodgeson, Carlylia Muller and Gail Demi.

The task force's soup kitchen is providing free takeout meals from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays at 90 Franklin St., Auburn. The soup kitchen has seen a sudden increase in need due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Donations to the soup kitchen can be made at paypal.me/auburnhtf. Those who want to enter "Soup Kitchen Sketches" should then email soupkitchensketches@gmail.com with their name, the amount they donated and an attached headshot for the artist to work from.

For more information, or a full list of participating artists, visit auburnhtf.org.

