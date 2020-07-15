Auburn Hunger Task Force to switch distribution sites

The Auburn Hunger Task Force Soup Kitchen will begin distributing meals beginning Monday, Aug. 3, at the S-K American Legion Post No. 1324, 168 State St., Auburn.
Beginning that day, anyone in need of food can pick up free meals by entering the parking lot behind the post, near the tank. The meals will be distributed from an annex building owned by the post. They will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.
Until then, the task force will continue serving free meals at those times at the Calvary Food Pantry, 90 Franklin St., Auburn.
For more information, or to contribute to the local hunger nonprofit, email auburnhungertaskforce@gmail.com or visit paypal.me/auburnhtf.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!