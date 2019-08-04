The Kiwanis Club of Auburn is accepting grant applications from local nonprofits.
Proposals of up to $1,500 can be submitted for projects that directly benefit Cayuga County residents. Programs that support area youth, the elderly and/or people with disabilities will receive preference.
The money comes from the club's annual Duck Derby fundraiser. Completed applications can be sent to Kiwanis Club of Auburn, P.O. Box 791, Auburn, NY 13021.
Requests submitted by Aug. 15 will be reviewed in early September. For more information, or the application form, visit kiwanisclubofauburnny.org.