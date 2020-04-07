Auburn Kiwanis Club announces service award winners

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Auburn Kiwanis Club has announced the winners of its annual Outstanding Youth Service and Adult Service to Youth awards.

The Outstanding Youth Service Award goes to Ali Pireau and Michael "Mac" Ciras. Ali was nominated by Angela Ryan, executive director of Matthew House, for donating her after-school hours to helping with household tasks and assisting residents and their families at the home. Mac was nominated by Regina Delaney, assistant principal of Tyburn Academy, for his involvement in Perform 4 Purpose. In addition to helping raise more than $600,000 for local charities, he helps set up and clean up equipment after events, and mentors younger musicians in guitar and ukulele at Casey Park Elementary through the Booker T. Washington Community Center's after-school program.

The Adult Service to Youth Award goes to Gerald Servais, who was nominated by James Breslin, COO of the E. John Gavras Center. Servais has volunteered at the center's preschool since 2017, preparing and serving lunches to children and going "above and beyond to ensure he has created a positive, healthy and safe environment for the children," Breslin said.

The club is not holding its annual awards dinner due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has notified the winners by mail.

For more information, visit kiwanisclubofauburnny.org.

