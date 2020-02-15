Auburn Kiwanis seeks nominees for annual awards

The Kiwanis Club of Auburn is seeking nominations for its annual Outstanding Youth Service and Adult Service to Youth awards.

The Outstanding Youth Service Award recognizes individuals ages 12 to 18 who are committed to volunteering and community service. First- and second-place winners will receive scholarships of $1,000 and $500.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Adult Service to Youth Award recognizes an adult from a service organization or nonprofit who goes above and beyond expectations to serve the needs of area youth. The recipient wins $300 to be contributed to a charity of their choice.

The deadline for nominations is Feb. 28. The Kiwanis Club of Auburn will review nominations and select the winners in early March, then present the awards at the club's dinner in April at the Springside Inn.

For more information, contact Karen Lockwood at lockwood1877@gmail.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0