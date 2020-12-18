 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn Knights of Columbus to open soup kitchen in January
COMMUNITY

Auburn Knights of Columbus to open soup kitchen in January

{{featured_button_text}}
Soup kitchen
Deposit Photos

Knights of Columbus Council No. 207 in Auburn will open its soup kitchen for the hungry from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 5.

It will continue at that time Tuesdays through the end of March, and depending on demand it may continue through April.

Hot soup, sandwiches and dessert will be available. Food will be available for takeout only from the back entrance of the Knights of Columbus, 47 Market St., Auburn. COVID-19 precautions will be followed.

For more information, call (315) 253-8722.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Smaller holiday gathering can still be fun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News