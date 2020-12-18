Auburn Knights of Columbus to open soup kitchen in January

Knights of Columbus Council No. 207 in Auburn will open its soup kitchen for the hungry from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 5.

It will continue at that time Tuesdays through the end of March, and depending on demand it may continue through April.

Hot soup, sandwiches and dessert will be available. Food will be available for takeout only from the back entrance of the Knights of Columbus, 47 Market St., Auburn. COVID-19 precautions will be followed.

For more information, call (315) 253-8722.

