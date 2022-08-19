Auburn law enforcement, hospital competing to collect food donations

The Auburn Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff's Office have challenged Auburn Community Hospital to a food collection challenge that will take place through CNY TomatoFest.

The department and office will each collect canned and nonperishable food in drop boxes in their lobbies at 46 North St. and 7445 County House Road, while the hospital will collect donations at its entrance at the top of the parking garage at 17 Lansing St. Donations will be combined and counted at TomatoFest, taking place Saturday, Sept. 10, in downtown Auburn.

The winner of the challenge will have "permanent bragging rights," the three competitors said in a news release, and all food collected will go to Cayuga County food pantries.

For more information, contact the police department at (315) 253-3231, the sheriff's office at (315) 253-1222 or the hospital at (315) 255-7350.