Auburn library awarded $2.5K digitization grant

Seymour Library in Auburn has been awarded a $2,400 Technology and Digitization Grant by the South Central Regional Library Council.

The grant will support the collection and digitization of oral history interviews for the Voices of Cayuga County project, a collaboration between the library and the Cayuga Museum of History & Art. This year, the project is collecting narratives from seniors and the county's Ukrainian-American community and recent refugee communities.

Once digitized, the interviews will be available to the public on New York Heritage Digital Collections at nyheritage.org. Current Seymour Library collections available there include city directories, photos of the flooding of 1972 and other interviews.

The South Central Regional Library Council, which reaches more than 500 libraries, is one of nine library councils that comprise the Empire State Library Network.

For more information, visit scrlc.org, seymourlib.org or cayugamuseum.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0