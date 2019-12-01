Seymour Library will host the following book discussions in December:
• Noon Tuesday, Dec. 10: The Coffee and Crime Book Club will discuss Christmas mysteries
• 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13: The Tea and Tales Book Club will discuss "The Other Einstein" by Marie Benedict
• 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19: The Coffee and Conversation Book Club will discuss "The Deal of a Lifetime" by Fredrik Backman
• 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19: The Read More Book Club will discuss a book published in 2019 at Panera Bread, 6 Plaza Drive, Sennett
• 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21: The History Book Club will discuss "D-Day Girls: The Spies Who Armed the Resistance, Sabotaged the Nazis and Helped Win WWII" by Sarah Rose
Unless noted otherwise, all talks take place at the library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn.
Admission is free, but participants should have read the book prior to the meeting.
For more information, call (315) 252-2571 or visit seymourlibrary.org.