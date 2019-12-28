Seymour Library will host the following book discussions in January:
• Noon Tuesday, Jan. 14: The Coffee and Crime Book Club will discuss the Cork O'Connor series by William Kent Krueger
• 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18: The History Book Club will discuss a book to be determined
• Noon Tuesday, Jan. 21: The Tea and Tales Book Club will discuss "The Great Gatsby" by F. Scott Fitzgerald
• 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30: The Coffee and Conversation Book Club will discuss "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI" by David Grann
Unless noted otherwise, all talks take place at the library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn.
Admission is free, but participants should have read the book prior to the meeting.
For more information, call (315) 252-2571 or visit seymourlibrary.org.