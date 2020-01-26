Auburn library book clubs to talk 'Killers,' more
BOOKS

Auburn library book clubs to talk 'Killers,' more

Seymour Library

Seymour Library will host the following book discussions in January and February:

• 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30: The Coffee and Conversation Book Club will discuss "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI" by David Grann

• 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3: The Monday Nightcap Book Chat will feature "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn

• Noon Tuesday, Feb. 11: The Coffee and Crime Book Club will discuss the Dr. Siri Paiboun series by Colin Cotterill

• 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15: The History Book Club will discuss "Three Days at the Brink: FDR's Daring Gamble to Win World War II" by Bret Baier

• Noon Tuesday, Feb. 18: The Tea and Tales Book Club will discuss "The Rules of Civility" by Amor Towles

• 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26: The Read More Book Club will discuss a book featuring a love triangle at Panera Bread, 6 Plaza Drive, Sennett

• 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27: The Coffee and Conversation Book Club will discuss "The Turn of the Key" by Ruth Ware

Unless noted otherwise, all talks take place at the library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn.

Admission is free, but participants should have read the book prior to the meeting.

For more information, call (315) 252-2571 or visit seymourlibrary.org.

