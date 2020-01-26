Auburn library book clubs to talk 'Killers,' more

Seymour Library will host the following book discussions in January and February:

• 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30: The Coffee and Conversation Book Club will discuss "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI" by David Grann

• 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3: The Monday Nightcap Book Chat will feature "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn

• Noon Tuesday, Feb. 11: The Coffee and Crime Book Club will discuss the Dr. Siri Paiboun series by Colin Cotterill

• 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15: The History Book Club will discuss "Three Days at the Brink: FDR's Daring Gamble to Win World War II" by Bret Baier

• Noon Tuesday, Feb. 18: The Tea and Tales Book Club will discuss "The Rules of Civility" by Amor Towles

• 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26: The Read More Book Club will discuss a book featuring a love triangle at Panera Bread, 6 Plaza Drive, Sennett

• 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27: The Coffee and Conversation Book Club will discuss "The Turn of the Key" by Ruth Ware