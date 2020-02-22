Auburn library book clubs to talk 'Modern America,' more

Seymour Library will host the following book discussions in February and March:
• 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26: The Read More Book Club will discuss a book featuring a love triangle at Panera Bread, 6 Plaza Drive, Sennett
• 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27: The Coffee and Conversation Book Club will discuss "The Turn of the Key" by Ruth Ware
• 7 p.m. Monday, March 2: The Monday Nightcap Book Chat will feature "A Very Dangerous Woman: Martha Wright and Women's Rights" by Sherry H. Penney and James D. Livingston at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn
• 4 p.m. Tuesdays: A new "Little House on the Prairie" book club will meet, with retired elementary teacher Carol Wera leading an interactive book reading and activity for children in grades 1-3
• Noon Tuesday, March 10: The Coffee and Crime Book Club will discuss the Kate Shugak series by Dana Stabenow
• Noon Tuesday, March 17: The Tea and Tales Book Club will discuss "Z: A Novel of Zelda Fitzgerald" by Therese Fowler
• 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21: The History Book Club will discuss "Heirs of an Honored Name: The Decline of the Adams Family and the Rise of Modern America" by Douglas R. Egerton
• 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25: The Read More Book Club will discuss a first or debut novel at Panera Bread, 6 Plaza Drive, Auburn
• 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 26: The Coffee and Conversation Book Club will discuss "This Tender Land" by William Kent
Unless noted otherwise, all talks take place at the library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn.
Admission is free, but participants should have read the book prior to the meeting.
For more information, call (315) 252-2571 or visit seymourlibrary.org.