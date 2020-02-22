Auburn library book clubs to talk 'Modern America,' more

Seymour Library will host the following book discussions in February and March:

• 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26: The Read More Book Club will discuss a book featuring a love triangle at Panera Bread, 6 Plaza Drive, Sennett

• 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27: The Coffee and Conversation Book Club will discuss "The Turn of the Key" by Ruth Ware

• 7 p.m. Monday, March 2: The Monday Nightcap Book Chat will feature "A Very Dangerous Woman: Martha Wright and Women's Rights" by Sherry H. Penney and James D. Livingston at the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn

• 4 p.m. Tuesdays: A new "Little House on the Prairie" book club will meet, with retired elementary teacher Carol Wera leading an interactive book reading and activity for children in grades 1-3

• Noon Tuesday, March 10: The Coffee and Crime Book Club will discuss the Kate Shugak series by Dana Stabenow

• Noon Tuesday, March 17: The Tea and Tales Book Club will discuss "Z: A Novel of Zelda Fitzgerald" by Therese Fowler

• 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21: The History Book Club will discuss "Heirs of an Honored Name: The Decline of the Adams Family and the Rise of Modern America" by Douglas R. Egerton