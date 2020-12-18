Auburn library delays reopening

Seymour Library in Auburn will continue being closed to the public through Saturday, Dec. 19, due to repairs on the library's heating system. It plans to reopen Monday, Dec. 22.

The library hoped to reopen earlier this week, but the repairs have taken longer than anticipated.

The library's digital collection remains available 24/7 with e-books, audiobooks, music, movies and more at seymourlibrary.org/elibrary.

The library will post updates to its Facebook page, facebook.com/seymourlibrary.

For more information, call (315) 252-2571.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0