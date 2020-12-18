 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn library delays reopening
COMMUNITY

Auburn library delays reopening

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Seymour Library

Seymour Library on Genesee Street in Auburn.

 Provided

Seymour Library in Auburn will continue being closed to the public through Saturday, Dec. 19, due to repairs on the library's heating system. It plans to reopen Monday, Dec. 22.

The library hoped to reopen earlier this week, but the repairs have taken longer than anticipated.

The library's digital collection remains available 24/7 with e-books, audiobooks, music, movies and more at seymourlibrary.org/elibrary.

The library will post updates to its Facebook page, facebook.com/seymourlibrary.

For more information, call (315) 252-2571.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

See VP Pence and surgeon general receive Covid-19 vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News