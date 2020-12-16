 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn library expecting to reopen Friday
COMMUNITY

Auburn library expecting to reopen Friday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Seymour Library

Seymour Library on Genesee Street in Auburn.

 Provided

Seymour Library in Auburn will continue being closed to the public through Thursday due to repairs on the library's heating system.

The library hoped to reopen Tuesday, but the repairs have taken longer than anticipated. It now hopes to reopen Friday.

The library's digital collection remains available 24/7 with e-books, audiobooks, music, movies and more at seymourlibrary.org/elibrary.

The library will post updates to its Facebook page, facebook.com/seymourlibrary.

For more information, call (315) 252-2571.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Debunking laundry myths that could be ruining your clothes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News