Auburn library expecting to reopen Friday

Seymour Library in Auburn will continue being closed to the public through Thursday due to repairs on the library's heating system.

The library hoped to reopen Tuesday, but the repairs have taken longer than anticipated. It now hopes to reopen Friday.

The library's digital collection remains available 24/7 with e-books, audiobooks, music, movies and more at seymourlibrary.org/elibrary.

The library will post updates to its Facebook page, facebook.com/seymourlibrary.

For more information, call (315) 252-2571.

