The Friends of Seymour Library volunteer organization is registering artists for a Garden Tour & Plein Air painting fundraiser that will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 9.

Artists will have the opportunity to paint in any of the three public and seven private gardens on the tour from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. that day after checking in at Hoopes Park in the morning.

A wet paint exhibition will then take place from 3 to 4 p.m. in the garden of the library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn. A people's choice award winner will be selected at 4 p.m. and they will receive a $100 gift card from Nash's Framing & Art in Auburn. Artist registration is $15 and is due Wednesday, May 10. To register, visit seymourlibrary.org/friends-library/plein-air-event.

The tour will also begin at Hoopes Park, where participants will receive a brochure and map. Along with the exhibition, the library will host music, refreshments and drawings for prizes.

Advance tickets for the tour are $15 and will go on sale June 1. Tickets will be $20 the day of the tour. Proceeds from the event will support the library's programs and services.

For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org.