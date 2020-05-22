Auburn library launches garden art challenge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Seymour Library in Auburn is launching a garden art challenge.

The library invites artists of all ages, abilities and locations to create artwork inspired by photos of the library's gardens. The work will then be compiled into a virtual gallery on the library's website, with a "grand opening" on the library's Facebook page.

The library was inspired to launch the challenge by the reaction to its garden pictures on social media, as well as tips from the library's gardener, Dixie, during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The library gardens on Genesee are a significant part of the downtown streetscape and well loved by our community," the library said in a news release.

Work by local artists Ed Catto, Linda Flanigan and Primrose Kirk, already submitted to promote the challenge, will be displayed on the library's Facebook page at facebook.com/seymourlibrary.

Work is due by May 31, and the gallery will go live on June 5.

For more information, including a watercolor instruction video from local artist Christy Lemp, visit seymourlibrary.org.

