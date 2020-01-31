Auburn library, museum receive grant for oral history project

Seymour Library and the Cayuga Museum of History & Art have received a $4,500 Technology and Digitization Grant from the South Central Regional Library Council, the museum announced in a news release Wednesday.

The grant will support the library and museum's joint project "Voices of Cayuga County." The project will collect and make accessible oral histories of groups that have been underrepresented in the history of Cayuga County, such as black, Latinx, LGBTQ+ and immigrant communities. The histories will be made available in the New York Heritage Digital Collections at nyheritage.org.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The two Auburn institutions hope the project creates a culture of story-sharing in the community, and shows how diversity has impacted local history. The institutions also hope the community will become more directly engaged with their role in that history, the museum said in its release.

The oral history project will begin this summer, and the library and museum are seeking qualified interns to assist with the project. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.

For more information, or to apply to work on the project, visit cayugamuseum.org/voices-of-cayuga-county-oral-history-program-summer-intern.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0