Auburn library offering Books-by-Mail throughout county

Seymour Library

Seymour Library in Auburn.

 Provided

Seymour Library in Auburn is offering a Books-by-Mail program to all Cayuga County residents.

A curated selection of books will be mailed each month to seniors who don't drive, as well as individuals with illness or a disability that doesn't allow them to travel to the library.

To apply to participate in the program, visit seymourlibrary.org/books-by-mail-application. If enrollment is full, applicants will be notified and placed on a waiting list.

For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.

