Auburn library open for curbside only this week

Seymour Library in Auburn is available for curbside service only through April 23 as renovation work takes place there.
Staff will be available from 1 to 6 p.m. weekdays through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to place holds over the phone and deliver books to vehicles. Due dates are delayed until April 25, but the book drop is open for returns. Parking is available in front of the building on Genesee Street; parking in the library lot is limited due to the construction vehicles there.
After this week, the library's historic main entrance will be opened as renovation work continues. People with mobility issues should call the library at (315) 252-2571 to arrange accommodations.
For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.