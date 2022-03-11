Auburn library receives $10K ARPA grant

Seymour Library in Auburn has been selected for a $10,000 grant through the American Library Association's American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries relief program.

The library is one of 200 across the country to receive the grant. It will use the money to "anchor itself in the community as a strong humanities institution," it said in a news release.

That effort will include offering access to Ancestry.com onsite and Newspapers.com onsite and remotely, providing a workshop on African-American genealogy and presentations on genealogical topics, and increasing research assistance with genealogy and local history by one day per week this summer.

“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” said the library's director, Lisa Carr. "This grant will allow our library to better serve our patrons and plan strong, enriching humanities programming as we come out of the pandemic.”

The grant program was made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. More than 370 libraries applied for the grant.

For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.

