Auburn library receives $17K grant for digital project

Seymour Library in Auburn has announced its receipt of more than $17,000 in funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services' American Rescue Plan Act.

The library was a selected finalist from 572 applicants. The funding will support its Digital Inclusion and Enhancement Project. In response to the greater need for digital services during the COVID-19 pandemic, the project makes the library's website easier to use and richer in content, and also creates a mobile classroom to improve the library's community outreach with digital literacy classes and more.

The grant will help Seymour bridge the digital divide created by limited broadband accessibility in rural areas like Cayuga County, the library said in a news release.

"The pandemic and the shutdown just exacerbated what libraries already knew. The digital divide is a three-legged stool," library Executive Director Lisa Carr said during a recent visit there by Sen. Charles Schumer. "Digital literacy for a large swath of our population is just scary, with the staff at libraries working very hard at helping people gain those skills."

For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0