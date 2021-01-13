 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn library shifts to curbside pickup due to COVID-19
COMMUNITY

Auburn library shifts to curbside pickup due to COVID-19

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Seymour Library

Seymour Library on Genesee Street in Auburn.

 Provided

Seymour Library in Auburn will shift to curbside pickup services beginning Jan. 19 due to the surge in local cases of COVID-19.

The library's lobby will be open for holds pickups through Saturday, Jan. 16. It is closed Sundays, and will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The library's collections are closed for in-person browsing, and public computers are not available.

The library's digital collection remains available 24/7 with e-books, audiobooks, music, movies and more at seymourlibrary.org/elibrary.

The library, located at 176-178 Genesee St., will post updates to its Facebook page, facebook.com/seymourlibrary.

For more information, call (315) 252-2571 or visit seymourlibrary.org/reopening.

1
0
0
1
1

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

A dish-washing robot & a flying Cadillac: See the highlights from CES

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News