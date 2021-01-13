Auburn library shifts to curbside pickup due to COVID-19

Seymour Library in Auburn will shift to curbside pickup services beginning Jan. 19 due to the surge in local cases of COVID-19.

The library's lobby will be open for holds pickups through Saturday, Jan. 16. It is closed Sundays, and will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The library's collections are closed for in-person browsing, and public computers are not available.

The library's digital collection remains available 24/7 with e-books, audiobooks, music, movies and more at seymourlibrary.org/elibrary.

The library, located at 176-178 Genesee St., will post updates to its Facebook page, facebook.com/seymourlibrary.

For more information, call (315) 252-2571 or visit seymourlibrary.org/reopening.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1