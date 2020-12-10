 Skip to main content
Auburn library to close for repairs for about a week
COMMUNITY

Auburn library to close for repairs for about a week

Seymour Library

Seymour Library on Genesee Street in Auburn.

 Provided

Seymour Library in Auburn will be closed to the public from Wednesday, Dec. 9, through Monday, Dec. 14, due to repairs on the library's heating system.

The library's digital collection remains available 24/7 with e-books, audiobooks, music, movies and more at seymourlibrary.org/elibrary.

The library expects to open Tuesday, Dec. 15, and will post updates to its Facebook page, facebook.com/seymourlibrary.

For more information, call (315) 252-2571.

