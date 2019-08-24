Seymour Library will host the following book discussions in September:
• 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9: The Monday Nightcap Book Chat will discuss "The Handmaid's Tale" by Margaret Atwood at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn
• Noon Tuesday, Sept. 10: The Coffee and Crime Book Club will discuss the John Rebus series by Ian Rankin
• 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17: The Tea and Tales Book Club will discuss "The Atomic City Girls" by Janet Beard at the Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles
• 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21: The History Book Club will discuss "Spying on the South: An Odyssey Across the American Divide" by Tony Horwitz
• 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25: The Read More Book Club will discuss a challenged or banned book at Panera Bread, 6 Plaza Drive, Sennett
Unless noted otherwise, all talks take place at the library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn.
Admission is free, but participants should have read the book prior to the meeting.
For more information, call (315) 252-2571 or visit seymourlibrary.org.