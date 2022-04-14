 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EDUCATION

Auburn library to host African-American genealogy workshop

Seymour Library

Seymour Library in Auburn.

 Provided

Seymour Library in Auburn will host a Zoom workshop, "African-American Genealogy Challenges: What You Need to Know," on Thursday, April 21.

The workshop will be presented by Dr. Shelley Viola Murphy, aka "familytreegirl," who is president, coordinator and instructor of the Midwest African-American Genealogy Institute. Known for her problem-solving methodology, such as the use of timelines, Murphy is currently working for the University of Virginia to seek the descendants of the enslaved laborers who built the university.

The workshop will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. It will be the first installment of the Auburn library's Personalizing History project funded through Humanities Grants for Libraries, an initiative of the American Library Association made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The workshop is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

For more information, visit seymourlibrary.org or call (315) 252-2571.

