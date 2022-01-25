Auburn library workshop to cover digitizing historic collections

Staff from the Greater Hudson Heritage Network will discuss how historic sites of all sizes and budgets can offer virtual content, covering the basics of planning a project and sharing stories from those who've successfully created digital exhibits. Staff from the South Central Regional Library Council will talk about New York Heritage, a statewide collaborative site with photos, books and more content from hundreds of cultural organizations around the state. The workshop will cover how sites can add their content to the site, as well as some existing Cayuga County collections there. Additionally, staff from Seymour Library will share how to access interns and equipment to start digitizing content this spring and share it on social media.