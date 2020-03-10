Auburn lupus walk to take place for second year
HEALTH

Auburn lupus walk to take place for second year

{{featured_button_text}}
Rosemary Bell

Rosemary Bell is hosting an Auburn Walk to End Lupus at Auburn Public Theater May 3.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The second annual Walk to End Lupus will be held Sunday, May 3, beginning at Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.

The walk will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, and will be followed by food and festivities until 2 p.m. There will be games, raffles and more, as well as merchandise available for purchase. Those who participate in the walk are asked to arrive by 9:30 a.m., and to sign a form to participate. Children younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, or to donate, find the walk on lupus.org.

For more information, call organizer Rosemary Bell at (315) 209-8457 or email rbell101712@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News