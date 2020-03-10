Auburn lupus walk to take place for second year

The second annual Walk to End Lupus will be held Sunday, May 3, beginning at Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.
You have free articles remaining.
The walk will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, and will be followed by food and festivities until 2 p.m. There will be games, raffles and more, as well as merchandise available for purchase. Those who participate in the walk are asked to arrive by 9:30 a.m., and to sign a form to participate. Children younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, or to donate, find the walk on lupus.org.
For more information, call organizer Rosemary Bell at (315) 209-8457 or email rbell101712@gmail.com.