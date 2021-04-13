Auburn Make-A-Wish families help kick off fundraising campaign

Two Auburn families whose lives have been touched by Make-A-Wish Central New York are helping the foundation with a fundraising campaign this month.

Through World Wish Day on April 29, the foundation will attempt to raise $50,000 to grant local wishes for local, critically ill children through the Wish Heroes campaign. The campaign replaces the annual Sugarman Law Firm Wish Ball, which had to be canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the 20 fundraisers working with Make-A-Wish to raise the $50,000 are Katie and Mark Green and Ryan and Jaime Schmitt.

The Greens' daughter Alayah was being treated for leukemia when her wish to be a princess at Disney World was granted in 2017. Katie Green said in a news release that the experience was so inspiring that she started volunteering with the foundation, helping other families. She is coordinating a carousel fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 23-25 at Destiny USA in Syracuse.

“Until you experience Make-A-Wish, it’s hard to really understand just how much the wish means,” she said in the news release.

“During her wish, Alayah was just a child — not a child with cancer. There was a life in her, a spark that had been missing.”