Auburn manufacturer donates 100 desks to local students
Auburn manufacturer Mack Studios recently designed, produced and delivered 100 desks for local students to use in remote learning at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's owner, Peter "Mack" Maciulewicz, identified the lack of a dedicated workspace as a hurdle to remote learning that he could help remedy. Mack Studios then created a simple desk design and worked with Syracuse supplier Richelieu Hardware, which donated the material for production beginning on Nov. 30 at the company's Auburn facility. Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES quickly found homes for the 100 desks.

Last week, 27 desks were delivered to Cato-Meridian School District, 47 to Southern Cayuga Central School District, five to Weedsport Central School District and 21 to Moravia Central School District. The districts worked with families to get the desks to their homes.

For more information about Mack Studios, visit mackstudios.com.

