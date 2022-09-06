Auburn medical center launching grief support group

East Hill Medical Center is launching a support group for those living with loss.

The weekly group will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Sept. 14 in East Hill's behavioral health office at the Metcalf Building, 144 Genesee St., Auburn.

The group will offer in-person therapy to anyone challenged by the death of close friends or loved ones. The center launched the group after identifying a need for it. The group will be led by the center's mental health professionals who are trained in group therapy, including a licensed counselor and social worker.

"Support groups offer people a safe environment to share their feelings and experiences, to learn a new normal, and to develop coping skills and strategies," East Hill Director of Behavioral Health Services Katrina Garrigan said in a news release. "We are excited and honored to offer this treatment to the people in our community. This group will focus on guiding individuals through the stages of grief while providing education on therapeutic skills that may ease some emotional distress."

Garrigan added that the community is welcome to suggest topics of future group therapies to East Hill.

Those interested in the group can check in at East Hill's adult medicine office on the fourth floor. The group is for ages 18 and older only. The group is free and open to the public, including those who aren't patients of East Hill, and registration is not required.

For more information, call (315) 253-8477 or visit easthillmedical.com.