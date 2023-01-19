 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HEALTH

Auburn medical center to host anxiety support group

Anxiety
David Wilcox

East Hill Medical Center in Auburn will launch an anxiety support group beginning Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The group, guided by a behavioral health provider and therapist, will offer participants ways to manage and relieve stress and anxiety positively. Each week will feature a new skill.

"Those who join may find relief from their anxiety and learn to stop distracted and negative thinking by working through stressors or feelings of being overwhelmed," East Hill Director of Behavioral Health Katrina Garrigan said in a news release. "Our group focused on anxiety was designed after many requests from the community."

The group will meet for one hour beginning at 1 p.m., and will continue meeting at the same time Wednesdays after Jan. 25. It will meet at East Hill, 144 Genesee St., Auburn.

"Mental health is important to one’s well-being," Garrigan continued, "and it’s for this reason that East Hill wishes to provide a program that is open to more than just our current patients and to continue to provide opportunities for the public to gain access to mental health services."

The group is free and open to anyone 18 or older living with anxiety.

For more information, call (315) 253-8477, prompt No. 2, or visit easthillmedical.com.

