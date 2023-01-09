Auburn medical center to offer Mindful Eating Support Group

Those hoping to develop better eating habits in the new year can find help at a new Mindful Eating Support Group being offered by East Hill Medical Center in Auburn beginning Wednesday, Jan. 11.

The 10-week group will be led by a licensed dietician and a licensed clinical social worker. They will guide participants toward making small changes that can lead to positive, long-term change. Participants will learn how they can lose weight while still enjoying their favorite foods, how to cope with feelings without using food as comfort, and how to maintain a positive body image.

The program is free and open to participants 18 and older, and not just patients of the federally qualified community health center. It is facilitated by East Hill's Behavioral Health Department.

“This group isn’t about dieting,” said Katrina Garrigan, East Hill's director of behavioral health, in a news release. “Participants learn to recognize the difference between physical and non-physical hungers and how to cope in a healthy way with both.”

For more information, or to suggest future support group topics, contact East Hill at (315) 253-8477 or visit easthillmedical.com.