Internal Medicine Associates of Auburn has been placed in the top tier of excellence among primary care groups in the upstate New York market in 2022. The 77 Nelson St. practice achieved a score of 4.64 on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services five-star quality rating system, it announced in a news release.

“We are honored to earn this outstanding recognition for the 2022 performance year," the practice said. "The achievement is a direct result of a determined and systematic approach toward managing our patient population. The process is an “all in” team commitment at the practice level, as well as thoughtful collaboration with our patients. Additionally, we value shared communication within our medical community as we all strive to improve the health of our mutual patients.”

Through its participation with the United Health Care Medicare Advantage Primary Care Physician Incentive and Medical Condition Assessment Incentive programs, the practice is focused on patient and provider collaboration, patient engagement, preventive medicine, early disease management and chronic disease management.

Serving Auburn since 1975, Internal Medicine Associates of Auburn includes four medical doctors board-certified in internal medicine, five nurse practitioners and 36 support staff. It serves about 12,000 patients from Auburn and the surrounding areas, and is accepting new patients.

For more information, visit imaamed.com or call (315) 253-4463.