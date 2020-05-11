Auburn medical practice earns outstanding rating

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Internal Medicine Associates of Auburn, located at 77 Nelson St., has placed in the top tier for excellence among primary care groups in upstate New York in 2019. The practice achieved a score of 4.94 out of 5 stars that year, based on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rating system.

“We are honored to earn this outstanding recognition for performance year 2019," the practice said in a news release. "The achievement is a direct result of a determined and systematic approach toward managing our patient population. The process is an “all in” team commitment at the practice level, as well as thoughtful collaboration with our patients. Additionally, we value shared communication within our medical community as we all strive to improve the health of our mutual patients.”

Established in 1975, the practice focuses on patient and provider collaboration, patient engagement, preventive medicine, and early and chronic disease management. It includes four medical doctors board-certified in internal medicine, four nurse practitioners certified in family medicine and 35 support staff. It serves approximately 12,000 patients from Auburn and the surrounding areas, and is accepting new patients.

For more information, call (315) 253-4463 or visit imaamed.com.

